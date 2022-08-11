Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings head coach addressed the subject with reporters after practice, captured by Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz.

“I have not gotten much of an update but I do know he was not feeling well earlier… We have a process in place where we sent him home and we’ll go through our processes internally. I’ll get an update for you guys as the week pans out on his availability for the Raiders game.”

There is a very good chance that Cousins was not going to play in Sunday’s game anyway. Cousins obviously knows the offense and is comfortable with his receivers. Nevertheless, this is a situation worth monitoring.

Cousins has been a shining example of a quarterback staying healthy. He has only missed one start during his four years in Minnesota. Ironically, that Week 17 last year as he contracted COVID.

The Vikings are one of the teams that many people believe might be able to make a jump forward this year. Green Bay’s offense likely will take a step back with the loss of Davante Adams. Minnesota tends to be the only team that gives the Packers fits. In particular, Aaron Rodgers has struggled at times vs Minnesota.