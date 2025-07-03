The 2025 NFL season will be hugely important for the future of the Los Angeles Rams. LA made an impressive run in the playoffs in 2024, knocking off Minnesota and nearly beating Philadelphia for a trip to the NFC Championship. But the organization knows that their Super Bowl window, as currently constructed, is shrinking quickly.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be back in LA for the 2025 season after signing a restructured contract. But it is fair to question how much longer the 37-year-old veteran has left in him.

Give credit to Rams GM Les Snead for setting the team up well, both for the 2025 season and the future. LA still has a potent offense, thanks to the addition of Davante Adams, heading into 2025. However, they do have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. The defense is also a strength, minus the cornerback position.

The Rams made a fascinating trade with the Falcons during the 2025 NFL Draft. LA allowed Atlanta to move back into the first round, acquiring their 2026 first-round pick in the process. This gives the Rams two first-round picks in next year's draft.

But how should the Rams use those extra picks? Will they load up on players, or make a trade up the board for a quarterback?

Below we will explore three way-too-early draft prospects who the Rams should consider taking in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Could the Rams make a bold move for Clemson QB Cade Klubnik?

It should be no surprise to Rams fans that their team could be in the quarterback market next offseason.

That should put Cade Klubnik at the top of LA's scouting list.

Heading into the season, Klubnik is currently the favorite to go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Klubnik played well in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He even played well against Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Klubnik certainly looks the part of a franchise quarterback. He has all of the necessary arm talent, mental toughness, and mobility needed to become a superstar in the NFL.

The problem could be the price of moving up for Klubnik.

The Rams project to be a playoff contender in 2025, which will not give them a high draft pick. They also have the Falcons' pick, but it is unlikely to fall in the top five picks of the draft.

As a result, the Rams will have to seriously consider whether they want to throw a boatload of picks away just to draft a new quarterback.

It is also possible that they are frozen out by a QB-needy team like the Browns and cannot land Klubnik.

LA could really use an offensive lineman like Kadyn Proctor

The Rams have a terrible outlook at the tackle position.

Rob Havenstein and D.J. Humphries are not getting any young. Both may not be on the team in 2026. Beyond that, Alaric Jackson has been dealing with blood clots, which make it impossible to guess when or if he'll return to the field.

If LA does not go after a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they should get a tackle.

At this point before the 2025 college football season, there are two top tackle prospects who the Rams should keep an eye on. Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor should be the best options available in next year's draft.

Mauigoa looks like the cleaner prospect, but Proctor has elite upside as a blindside protector. That should make Proctor the more appealing option.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller even paired Proctor with the Rams in a recent article previewing the 2026 class.

“With two first-rounders in the 2026 draft, the Rams have plenty of flexibility. Proctor would already be one of the NFL's strongest players upon entering the league, as the 6-foot-7, 370-pounder plays with physicality and a mean streak that is impossible for defenders to handle when he's locked in,” Miller wrote. “But Proctor isn't always on his A-game and can run hot-and-cold. The Rams are looking for an heir apparent to Rob Havenstein at right tackle and Proctor has more potential than any lineman in this class … if he can improve his consistency.”

The 2025 season will show the Rams which tackle prospect is the better option.

But one thing is certain already: the Rams will need all the help they can get next offseason to rebuild their offensive line.

Could the Rams land QB Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Let's dream big here.

If the Rams really want to add a new quarterback in 2026, Arch Manning is obviously the most exciting option.

Manning will take over as QB1 for the Longhorns after sitting behind Quinn Ewers.

Manning comes from a legendary quarterback family and if he breaks out in 2025, there could be pressure on him to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

But that could be a longshot. Many NFL draft experts, including ESPN's Todd McShay, believe Manning will wait until the 2027 NFL Draft.

“We talked to a lot of different scouts throughout the process, and you’re always like yeah, next year,” McShay said. “I mean, we’re already into those wide receivers in 2027, man. Arch Manning in 2027. I should mention Arch Manning is not in this. Nico Iamaleava is not in this. I fully believe they both will be in the 2027 draft. If that changes, we’ll adjust with it.”

If Manning is available, he's a no-brainer to trade the farm for. It will simply be a question of whether or not he enters the draft.