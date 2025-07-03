Dodgers All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw cemented his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of all time on Tuesday night, recording his 3000th career strikeout at the expense of the White Sox in front of a roaring crowd at Dodger Stadium.

The milestone came in vintage fashion. With a signature slider low and away in the sixth inning, Kershaw froze the batter, and the stadium erupted. Teammates spilled out of the dugout. The crowd rose to its feet, chanting his name. It was more than just a strikeout, it was a moment of history, 18 seasons in the making.

With this achievement, Kershaw joins an elite club, becoming just the 20th pitcher in Major League history to reach the 3,000-strikeout mark, and only the fourth left-hander to ever do so. Even more remarkable, he accomplished it all wearing the Dodgers uniform. Since debuting as a 20-year-old in 2008, Clayton Kershaw has remained with the Dodgers through and through.

After the game, the longtime ace shared a heartfelt message to fans through a video posted online. “I just want to say thank you for making this night so special,” Kershaw said.

“The most incredible moment to be here and have the fans react like that. So guys, thank you so much. So special and let’s keep it rolling,” Kershaw added.

Clayton Kershaw also gave a special mention to his wife and children, thanking them for their support throughout his career. The gratitude in his voice was unmistakable, a blend of pride, humility, and deep connection to the city and the fanbase that has stood by him for nearly two decades.

Kershaw's milestone 3000th career strikeout was part of a tight Dodgers 5–4 win over the White Sox, capping off a night of emotion, history, and celebration. For a pitcher whose career has been defined by excellence, loyalty, and grace, this moment was another shining chapter.

The numbers speak for themselves, but it’s Kershaw’s heart that has always made him a legend in Los Angeles.