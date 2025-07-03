The Nashville Predators spent the most money in free agency before the 2024-25 season. They responded with the third-worst record in the league and never came close to sniffing the postseason. GM Barry Trotz did not make as many big additions this year, hoping many of the issues would be corrected in 2025-26. Predators coach Andrew Brunette spoke on why Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault struggled in their first years in Nashville.

“It was hard,” Brunette said, per Robby Stanley of NHL.com. “I've been a player. I was in Minnesota for quite a long time, and when you leave, it's hard. It takes some time. They had much more storied [careers]. They won Cups and did some pretty remarkable things where they came from. Change is always hard.”

“Last year, it was hard early on because I still think their hearts were in Vegas and Tampa. Now it's their team. I think the pride that comes when you say, ‘This is my team,' I think you'll get the best version of them,” Brunette continued.

Article Continues Below

He is optimistic about the Predators moving forward, which he has to be, as the coach is likely on thin ice. But Brunette spoke about what he saw from Stamkos and Marchessault toward the end of the season.

“I thought at different times they felt a little more comfortable,” Brunette said. “Near the end of the year, I thought [Stamkos'] leadership really started showing. I think he'll feel much better coming into this year. This is his team. This is [Marchessault's] team. And there's a lot of pride in that.

Stamkos scored 53 points in 82 games with the Predators, his lowest in a full season since his rookie year. Marchessault had 56 points in 78 games, which is six points below his career 82-game average. The Predators need to see the veterans take a step forward to have any chance in the 2025-26 season.