Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round pick to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-round pick. This comes as the Vikings also just surprisingly cut defensive end Armon Watts, who had been listed as a starter at the position.

Blacklock is a defensive tackle out of TCU who was drafted by the Texans with the 40th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Houston, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and 14 in 2021. The 24-year-old had 22 total tackles and 2.0 sacks last season.

Minnesota made a big splash on defense in the offseason by stealing away Za’Darius Smith from the division rival Green Bay Packers. Now the Vikings’ front office is tinkering with their roster as they try to build a team that can wrestle the division away from Rodgers and the Packers.

There’s a good amount of talent in Minnesota under hew head coach Kevin O’Connell, and now he needs to bring it all together. This is a big year for Kirk Cousins as he leads an offense with a ton of weapons to help him out, but the defense must also do its part if the Vikings are going to win the NFC North. This is just the latest move on that quest.