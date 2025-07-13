The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in professional sports.

Sure, their July has been rough, having just won their first game in eight tries in the penultimate contest before the All-Star game. But the Dodgers have a gigantic payroll, one of the best records in baseball, and a two-time MVP leading the way, who just threw three scoreless innings in San Francisco while holding the franchise record for most home runs before the All-Star game.

And the best part? Their future is looking pretty darn good, too, as their top prospect, Josu DePaila, just showed the baseball world what he could do at the All-Star Futures Game.

Taking the field for Team National League, De Paula shined as the true star of the contest, hitting a 3-run homer to lead his team to victory and securing MVP honors in the contest for his efforts.

A big swing from your 2025 Futures Game MVP, Josue De Paula! Congratulations, Josue! pic.twitter.com/ux6sM3qYfz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Standing 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, De Paula chose baseball over the family business, basketball, where his cousins, Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair, both played. Signed out of El Niche Academy in the Dominican Republic, De Paul joined the Dodgers in 2022, beginning his career with the team's Dominican Summer League team. From there, he joined the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, was elevated to the High-A Great Lakes Loons, and has become a serious weapon as a power-hitting outfielder in High-A ball, leading his squad in home runs at 10.

While De Paula may still be a year or two away from MLB action, as the 20-year-old still hasn't touched Double-A, let alone a trip to Oklahoma City with the Commets, if he continues to shine against some of the top players in the country, the calls for a call up will only continue to grow. Considering the long-term uncertainty at one of the Dodgers' outfield spots – maybe two if Teoscar Hernandez remains in right field – the idea of De Paula one day riding the pipeline up to the major leagues is exciting, to say the least.