The Minnesota Vikings know that if they are going to have success in 2023, they are going to have to improve their defense. Their latest move to upgrade that unit is signing defensive lineman Dean Lowry in free agency. The former Green Bay Packer is not a big-time pass rusher, but he is solid against the run and should provide more versatility to the Vikings defensive line.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with former #Packers DL Dean Lowry, per source. Lowry started 80 games over seven seasons in Green Bay and has 15.5 career sacks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Lowry has been with the Packers for the last seven years, and he has played in 80 games throughout his career. Lowry had 43 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in the 2022 season.

Lowry’s best season came in 2021 when he registered 42 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. He also had had 9 quarterback hits, 4 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery that season.

The Vikings finished the 2022 season in first place in the NFC North with a 13-4 record. All but one of their victories was by 8 points or less, and the offense was largely responsible for a number of wins that were clinched in the fourth quarter of games.

While Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson were largely responsible for many of the team’s exciting wins, the defense struggled badly to stop opponents.

The Vikings ranked 31st in yardage allowed and 30th in points allowed. The most obvious problems appeared to be in the secondary as the Vikings had a propensity for giving up big plays through the air that kept drives alive, but they need help in all defensive areas.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is hoping that Dean Lowry can provide the kind of strength on the defensive line that can help shut down the run and slow down the opponent’s passing game.