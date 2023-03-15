Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Minnesota Vikings may have lost Patrick Peterson in free agency, but they quickly found his replacement in cornerback Byron Murphy.

According to the latest updates, Murphy has agreed to a two-year deal with the Vikings worth $22 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Murphy is coming off an injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely, he is still considered one of the top CBs available in the market.

The Vikings also got younger in the position after the 32-year-old Peterson walked away. With Murphy just 25 years old, Minnesota certainly got a promising talent that could very well elevate their defense. Peterson reached a two-year, $14 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Murphy played nine games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 before a a back injury forced him into the season-ending injured reserve list. In the matches he has played, however, he accumulated a total of 36 tackles and four passes defended. He also made two fumble recoveries, one of which ended in a touchdown for Arizona.

Of course the big concern for Byron Murphy is his health. Back injuries can be tricky to deal with, and it remains to be seen if he can get back to his usual explosiveness. However, if he is able to return to 100 percent health, the Vikings’ defense will surely be deadly. After all, Murphy’s run-stopping ability could be beneficial to the franchise as they look to build from the success last year and try to make a deeper playoff run this 2023.