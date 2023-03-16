The Minnesota Vikings are in a bit of a transitionary period this offseason, releasing a few of their more notable stars. Their most recent move may indicate another notable star’s impending departure.

The Vikings have agreed to sign running back Alexander Mattison, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Mattison’s return to Minnesota comes as rumors of a Dalvin Cook trade swirl around the league.

Cook’s name has been thrown out as a potential trade piece over the last few days. One team who is known to have an interest in the Vikings running back is the Miami Dolphins.

Mattison has spent his entire career with the Vikings thus far. A third-round pick in 2o19, the Boise State product received 74 carries in 2022, a step down from his 134 carries the year prior.

In 59 games with Minnesota, Mattison has rushed for 1670 yards on 404 career carries. He has 11 career touchdowns and has averaged 28.3 yards per game in his career to this point.

The Vikings finished as NFC North Division champions in 2022 with 13-4 record. However, the team faltered in the playoffs, and were eliminated by the New York Giants in the Divisional Round.

While Mattison did see a dip in production last season, a Cook trade could lead to him becoming the featured back in Minnesota. Cook rushed the ball 264 times in 2022, racking up 1173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The Vikings are trying to retool their roster this offseason. A Dalvin Cook trade is not 100% guaranteed even with the return of Alexander Mattison. Minnesota fans will certainly want to keep their eyes on this situation as it develops.