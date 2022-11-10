By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published 2 hours ago



The Minnesota Vikings have been on fire lately, as they are riding high on a six-game win streak heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Beating the Bills is going to be easier said than done, of course, and the Vikings are preparing for the challenge that comes with defending their star quarterback Josh Allen.

Teams always get creative in their preparation for going up against star quarterbacks, and the Vikings are among the crowd joining in on that trend. Minnesota’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has done a good job scheming up gameplans to slow down their opponents for most of the season, and highlighted Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton as two quarterbacks the team will be studying in their preparation for going up against Allen and the Bills.

Via Alec Lewis:

“Vikings DC Ed Donatell said Bills QB Josh Allen is like Cam Newton with his legs and Ben Roethlisberger with his arm. ‘That’s the problem.'”

Donatell actually makes a pretty good comparison here. It’s hard to remember after how bad he looked during the 2021 season, but during his prime, Roethlisberger had an absolute cannon of an arm, similar to the one Allen possesses. And Newton proved that he is an extremely dangerous runner throughout his career, which Allen has also shown time and again when he takes off the ball in his hands.

Roethlisberger and Newton had deficiencies in their games that Allen doesn’t appear to have early on in his career, which is why saying he’s somewhat of a combination of these two guys makes a lot of sense. The Vikings have done a good job slowing down their opponents this season, but they will easily be facing their biggest challenge of the season in Week 10 when they go up against the Bills and Allen.