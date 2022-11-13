Published November 13, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills played arguably the most compelling football game of the season this year. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson picked off Josh Allen in overtime to clinch a 33-30 victory. It was a massive win for Minnesota, improving to 8-1. Most of the football world has not taken them seriously, but after Sunday, it’s becoming nearly impossible to think like that.

After the game, Peterson took to Twitter to share his feelings.

“LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD FOR SKOL MFN NATION!!!!! #SKOL.”

Once again, the Bills failed to win a one-score football game. Since the beginning of last season, they are 2-9 in such games. Meanwhile, the Vikings have to feel great about themselves after this win.

The NFC North is all but sewn up with the Vikings leading by at least five games in the loss column following Week 10. The only loss of the season came against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road. But what the team accomplished Sunday was truly something to believe in.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson saved the game on a number of occasions. Late in the fourth quarter facing a 4th & 20, Jefferson pulled down a miraculous catch, ripping the ball away from the defender. He finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk Cousins, after throwing two early interceptions, bounced back to finish strong. He made numerous great throws and finished the day 30-for-50 for 357 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Minnesota faces another stiff test next week against the Dallas Cowboys at home.