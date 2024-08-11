The Minnesota Vikings won their first preseason game of the season as Kevin O'Connell's team knocked off Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders by a single point. Vikings projected starter Sam Darnold got a decent chunk of playing time and vented his frustrations about an issue that took place during the game, which ended in a 24-23 Vikings win.

Darnold's frustrations were shared amid a visit from Stephen Gilmore. A trade between the Cowboys and O'Connell's team focused on each team's defensive backfield.

On Saturday, JJ McCarthy's scintillating play took center stage. Now, Darnold's completely justified frustrations are getting plenty of attention in their own right.

Sam Darnold vents after Saturday contest

Reporter Andrew Krammer revealed that Darnold had headset issues during his lone drive with the Vikings. Darnold drove the team 66 yards on 12 plays.

“It was just kind of going in and out,” Darnold said. “I kind of had to run over to (O'Connell) a couple times, like it was high school. I got my cardio in.”

Darnold's Vikings put up an 452 yards on the night compared to 308 for the Raiders in front of a raucous Minneapolis crowd.

The Vikings didn't send a powerful message to the rest of the NFC in winning by just one point, but they did send a message that there is plenty of juice in the battery heading into the 2024-2025 season.

McCarthy throws first two TD tosses

McCarthy was the talk of the night even as Darnold vented his frustrations.

The Michigan rookie and number ten overall pick threw for two scores and one interception on the night. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 188 yards, nearly tripling the yardage total of Jaren Hall and tripling the yardage total of Darnold who threw for 59 yards total.

Both of McCarthy's touchdown tosses were electric. He showed smooth, crisp footwork and a live arm as he drilled passes to receivers, hitting them in stride on both occasions. The hope for Vikings fans is that this season ends up looking more like McCarthy's drives and less like Darnold's complaints.

If so, the NFC North could soon become the most exciting and competitive division in all of football with the Lions and Packers ruling the roost and the Bears in the rear view mirror with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze riding shotgun.