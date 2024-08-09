Although NFL preseason is underway, the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings decided they could use a roster shakeup. The two teams agreed to a trade on Friday that featured a player swap within the same position.

The Cowboys and Vikings dealt each other struggling cornerbacks, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Trade! The #Cowboys are sending CB Nahshon Wright to the #Vikings for CB Andrew Booth, sources tell me,@MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet pending physicals,” Pelissero said.

Wright and Booth are both roster-bubble players. Wright was drafted 99th overall by Dallas in 2021 and has totaled 37 combined tackles with one interception and five passes defended. Meanwhile, Booth was drafted in the second round by Minnesota in 2022 and has totaled 20 combined tackles with one pass defended and no interceptions.

Who will win the trade?

The Cowboys and Vikings are both taking chances

To shore up their secondary depths, both teams wanted to try to rehabilitate the careers of new struggling backups. After getting injured as a rookie, Booth never made a major impact on the Vikings and wasn't receiving much run in practice so far this summer.

Wright, on the other hand, has been a decent run stopper, but that's not why cornerbacks get paid, via Vikings Wire's Andrew Harbaugh.

“In exchange for Booth Jr., the Vikings received another cornerback, Nashon Wright, who had also been struggling with his team,” Harbaugh wrote. “Wright was not great in coverage for the Cowboys, but his PFF grade for run support was a favorable 78 overall. It will be interesting to see if Wright makes the final roster, but the trade makes sense regardless. The Vikings send away a player they would’ve cut anyway. This allows them to get a view of Wright, and they can decide what to do next.”

With star corner Trevon Diggs coming back from injury this season, the Cowboys will use the preseason to figure out who to pick as his backup and third-stringer.