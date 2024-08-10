The Minnesota Vikings may be striking gold at the perfect moment. The club's secondary has taken some big hits this summer, but top free agent Stephon Gilmore may lend a helping hand soon.

Gilmore will visit the club's brass, via NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“NEWS: Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore tells me he’s flying out on Sunday to visit with the #Vikings on Monday,” Anderson reported.

Gilmore is coming off of a one-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, totaling 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 17 starts. The two-time All-Pro would join a new-look unit, via NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

“The Vikings lost Mekhi Blackmon for the season to a torn ACL he suffered in a training camp practice last month and they made a swap of corners on Friday by sending Andrew Booth to Dallas for Nahshon Wright, so there’s already been some deviations from the initial plan for the NFC North team,” Alper said. “Byron Murphy, Shaq Griffin, Fabian Moreau, Akayleb Evans, A.J. Green, Duke Shelley, Jacobi Francis and Jaylin Williams are on the depth chart along with Wright.”

Minnesota also tragically lost rookie corner Khyree Jackson due to a car crash this summer. Blackmon was expected to be the team's third corner after Jackson's passing.

Would Gilmore start right away if he signs with the club?

Stephon Gilmore will be reliable for the Vikings

At 33 (34 in September), Gilmore probably won't be a long-term fix for Minnesota. However, it's hard to find a better veteran on the open market this close to the season.

Gilmore was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a New England Patriot in 2019 and the league's co-leader in picks, with six. The Super Bowl LIII champion has 561 tackles, 31 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 165 career contests. He shouldn't have a hard time working up the depth chart if he signs with the Vikings.

It may not be an ideal situation, but Minnesota can ill-afford to have a weak cornerback room with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers all having promising passing attacks in the NFC North.