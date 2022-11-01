The Irv Smith injury reason Vikings traded for TJ Hockenson

The Minnesota Vikings made the first big deal on the day of the NFL trade deadline, sending a 2023 second round pick and a 2024 third round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In addition to Hockenson, the Vikings received a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from Detroit.

After the initial shock factor of the inter-division trade, many were likely wondering what prompted the Vikings to make such a move. It seems that an injury to incumbent Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. forced Minnesota’s hand ahead of the NFL trade deadline, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Irv Smith is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for eight-to-ten weeks. Smith, 24, injured his ankle on the last series of the Vikings’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Minnesota had feared the injury would be a long-term one- and that is unfortunately what came to fruition. Knowing that the Vikings had knowledge of this injury timetable makes the Hockenson trade with the Lions make even more sense.

A 6-1 team that relies heavily upon wide receiver Justin Jefferson couldn’t afford to have the lack of a receiving threat at the tight end position.

Enter Hockenson, who has made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Lions, a proven pass-catcher at the position. The Lions star would rank third on the Vikings in targets behind Jefferson and Adam Thielen, meaning he figures to be a weapon Kirk Cousins and head coach Kevin O’Connell can count on.

It’s a smart trade for the Vikings for multiple reasons.