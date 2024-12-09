The Minnesota Vikings have had a tremendous season to this point. After opening the season with a five-game winning streak, they have now bettered that as they have reeled off six straight victories to move to 11-2. Despite their winning ways, the Vikings believe they are afterthoughts in the minds of the media and the majority of NFL fans. Most of the talk about serious contenders revolves around the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are just one game behind the Lions and have the same record as the Eagles.

Vikings defensive back Byron Murphy wants to see his team start to get more recognition on a national basis. He was interviewed by NFL reporter Tom Pellisero after the Vikings disposed of the Atlanta Falcons 41-21 in Week 14, and he said the Vikings are rolling and should be considered a serious contender.

Murphy was able to contribute to the effort with a fourth-quarter interception that basically ended any hope the Falcons had for mounting a late comeback. He snagged a pass from former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins near the end zone with a one-handed catch.

“Kirk is a great quarterback but he has been putting the ball in DBs' (defensive backs) hands,” Murphy explained. “I was glad I could make that play.

“Y’all need to start talking about us. …. Talk about the Vikings, because we on one right now.”

Vikings still chasing Lions for first place in NFC North

While the Detroit Lions have been the dominant team in the NFC this season, the Vikings are clearly right on their heels. When the two teams met in Week 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Lions got a late field goal and that allowed them to escape with a 31-29 victory.

The fact that the Vikings were able to hang in with the Lions should help them have confidence when the two teams meet in the regular-season finale in Week 18 at Ford Field.

Prior to that game, the Vikings have home games against the Bears and Packers and a road game against the Seahawks. While that is a tough slate, the Lions must face the Bills at home followed by road games with the Bears and 49ers.

If the Vikings win all their remaining games while Lions lose at least one other game in addition to losing to Minnesota, the Vikings can still win the division and possibly take the N0. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores have the Vikings playing winning football on a consistent basis, and they may have a chance to take glory away from from the Lions and Eagles.