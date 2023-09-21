The Minnesota Vikings added depth to their offense by trading for running back Cam Akers. With the Los Angeles Rams ready to move on, the Vikes swooped in and acquired the 24-year-old for merely a pick swap in 2026.

Akers joins Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler as the main players in the Vikings backfield behind Kirk Cousins. He reunites with head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who were both coaches with the Rams during Akers' first two seasons, as he looks to establish himself in the offense.

The question now remains whether Akers will be able to play in his first game with the Vikings. The turnaround time following the trade isn’t much given that it occurred on a Wednesday. However, there is “a chance” that Akers can make his Vikings debut in Week 3, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Recapping a busy RB day on @gmfb: Saquon Barkley is out tonight, Cam Akers heads to Minnesota (where Alexander Mattison remains the lead dog) and Kareem Hunt returns to Cleveland. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z0lacp4buq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

As an experienced pass-catcher at the running back spot, Cam Akers should be able to fit in with the Viking offense. Minnesota's overall rushing attack has been lackluster so far this year, as its 2.7 yards per carry ranks 30th in the NFL. In his two full seasons, Akers averaged 4.3 and 4.2 yards per attempt. While it's on the Minnesota offensive line to do its part, too, Akers should be able to provide a boost.

The Vikings will face the Los Angeles Chargers as they continue to search for their first win of the season. Minnesota will host Justin Herbert and company as they look to get their first win of the year, too.