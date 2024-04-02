Virginia Tech women's basketball standout point guard, Georgia Amoore, decided to enter the transfer portal, confirmed by the school Monday. The announcement arrives hot on the heels of Virginia Tech's coach Kenny Brooks' departure for the head-coaching position at Kentucky, shaking up the Hokies‘ basketball program further.
Georgia Amoore, who hails from Australia, was at a crossroads, facing the Monday deadline to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft—a platform where she was touted as a potential first-round pick—or to opt for an additional year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA due to the pandemic, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The senior guard, standing at 5-foot-6, was a pivotal figure for the Hokies, guiding them to significant achievements, including their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2023.
Though the team was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament this year, notably without the services of three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley due to an injury, Amoore's leadership on the court was undeniable. She had career-high averages of 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, securing her place as the program's all-time assists leader.
Amoore announced March 28 that she would not be returning to Virginia Tech next year despite having an extra year of eligibility left thanks to the COVID-19 waiver. Her announcement at the time did not expand further on her next steps, leading to speculation from fans on what those would be. The unique situation of Amoore being an international student and the implications this had on NIL deals stirred additional debates. Some theorized that these factors might have influenced her leaning toward the WNBA sooner rather than later. However, the allure of playing another year of college basketball, bolstered by the NCAA's provision for the extra year of eligibility due, presented another viable path for Amoore.
Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky made a strategic move by appointing Kenny Brooks as their women's basketball head coach on a five-year contract on March 26 – two days before Amoore's announcement that she would not return to Virginia Tech.
Brooks, celebrated for transforming the Hokies into a formidable force, culminating in an ACC tournament title and a Final Four berth last season, is now poised to revitalize the Wildcats' program. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Kentucky aims to rebound from a disappointing 12-20 finish under Kyra Elzy.
Brooks's reputation track record, includees mentoring seven WNBA draft picks, and highlights his potential to uplift Kentucky's women's basketball. His success at Virginia Tech, particularly his development of players like Kitley and Amoore, underscores his capability to attract and cultivate top-tier talent.
As the college basketball landscape braces for these significant changes, the focus is not only on Amoore's next move but also on how Brooks will leverage his expertise to steer Kentucky back to prominence in the competitive SEC. The transitions mark a period of anticipation and speculation, with implications for the players and programs involved.