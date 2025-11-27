On Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers continued their winning ways with a key road win over the Detroit Lions to give themselves the upper hand in the NFC North divisional race. The Packers now sit at 8-3-1 on the season, and are anticipating a dropoff from the Chicago Bears down the stretch of the season as their schedule gets harder.

Unfortunately, the Packers didn't make it through this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt went down with a leg injury on a play that Micah Parsons ended with a sack, necessitating that a cart be brought out to help him off the field.

The Packers got a rough update on Wyatt's status moving forward shortly after the game ended.

“DT Devonte Wyatt suffered a severe ankle injury and it ‘doesn’t look good,' according to coach Matt LaFleur. He said he’s sick about the injury, which appears to be season-ending,” reported Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on X, formerly Twitter.

Wyatt is a key member of a Packers defensive unit that has been solid, if not great, for the most part this year. Moving forward without him will require the team as a whole to dig deep and work by committee to try to help out Parsons in the pass rushing game.

In any case, the Packers will now have a considerable amount of time off before they next hit the field for another divisional matchup against the Bears on December 7. That game will kick off at 1:00 pm ET.