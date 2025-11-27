As Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, the latest update on the star has been revealed. While the Lions had a disappointing Thanksgiving against the Packers, fans can have a breath of relief that St. Brown's injury isn't long-term.

This would be reported by Dave Birkett, saying that head coach Dan Campbell expressed that while more will be known on Friday about his ankle injury, it is not “long-term.”

“Dan Campbell said he'll know more tomorrow, but it could be a week or two for Amon-Ra St. Brown with the ankle injury; not long-term, he said,” Birkett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

St. Brown suffered the ankle injury fairly early in the game after he got rolled up during a play, not catching a single pass, though the opportunities were limited, only got one target. However, as Campbell mentioned, St.Brown is at risk for missing at the very most two games, but because they had a Thursday game, it could be possible for him to play next week.

So far this season, St. Brown has caught 75 passes for 884 yards to go along with nine touchdowns, and if he does miss extended time, there's no doubt that Jameson Williams will fill in nicely, recording seven receptions for 144 yards and a score. At any rate, Detroit is now 7-5 and hopefully gets back St.Brown when the team's next game comes around, when they take on the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.