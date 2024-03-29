The Virginia Tech Hokies were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament this past weekend by the Baylor Bears. The Hokies suffered a major blow before March Madness even began when it was announced that star center Elizabeth Kitley would be sidelined for the duration of the tournament. With Kitley's eligibility exhausted, it looks like Virginia Tech is losing another top player in Georgia Amoore as per David Cunningham of The Tech Sideline, although fans are not sure if it's to the WNBA or to the transfer portal.
Georgia Amoore announces departure from Virginia Tech
Georgia Amoore announced via social media that she will be saying goodbye to Virginia Tech after the past four years. But she did not indicate what her future plans are for next season. Predictably, fans began to speculate on social media as to what her next move will be.
Amoore is considered a probable first round WNBA Draft pick should she declare for the draft. Some fans believe that after seeing Kitley's injury, Amoore might decide not to take any chances and go ahead and enter the draft.
I think it’s WNBA for her…she saw what happened to her bff…could happen to any of them…
— HokieLuvah (@hokieluvah) March 28, 2024
Others speculated that due to Amoore's status as an international student and how that effects NIL deals, that might push her towards the WNBA Draft.
Pro. She’s limited on NIL deals, but/c she’s an international student.
— Georgia Amoore Stan Account (@keeellleeerrr) March 28, 2024
But Amoore could opt to enter the transfer portal and play one more year of college basketball. She has one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 to certain student athletes.
Some fans certainly didn't hold back from attempting to recruit Amoore to their school for one last college basketball season.
Come to South Carolina lol.
— KK (@kevondsmith) March 28, 2024
Come to SC – where they support the team, not the player!
— Vic (@803Vic) March 28, 2024
And while the speculation continues, Virginia Tech fans were understandably saddened by what's transpired following the Hokies elimination from the NCAA Tournament.
It's a day that just keeps on giving gut punches.
At some point, shortly after arising this morning, I was excited to get to finally watch some of the men's tourney. Now I'm not so sure I have the stomach for it.
— Craig Eddy (@kregger) March 28, 2024
The past couple of seasons have been successful ones by the Hokies. But the roster is sure to look very different for the 2024-25 season. Following the Hokies exit from March Madness, head coach Kenny Brooks left to become the head coach at Kentucky.
With Kitley already set to depart, and now Amoore, it's possible the Hokies could see a few defections in the transfer portal. Last season, the Hokies reached the Final Four where they were eliminated by LSU. This year was disappointing for them in the sense that a healthy group might have made another Final Four push.
When Amoore first arrived at Virginia Tech as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, she was immediately slotted into the starting lineup. During her tenure at Virginia Tech, she developed into one of the best point guards in the country.
This season, she averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
In the Hokies loss to Baylor, Amoore finished with 18 points, one rebound and six assists. She shot 7-22 from the field, 3-11 from the three point line and she knocked down her only free throw attempt. Whatever Amoore chooses to do next season, wherever she goes will be getting one very good player.