After Dave Clawson stepped down from Wake Forest football, they immediately found their replacement, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert will replace Clawson in Winston-Salem as the Demon Deacons' next head coach.



Dickert helped lead the Cougars to an 8-4 record and the 11th-best offense in the country. As one of the premier young coaches in the league, the move is an upgrade for Wake Forest football. In a growing ACC, the Demon Deacons fell behind the pack. In Clawson's final two seasons, he went 4-8 after making two bowl games the previous two seasons (2021, 2022). Funny enough, Dickert was linked to the Wake Forest football opening before taking the job.

Wake Forest football enters a new era after Dave Clawson's departure and Jake Dickert's entrance.

Regardless, it's a changing of the guard in Winston-Salem. Dickert enters a growing conference and one with a lot of offensive firepower. Miami (FL) football had the top offense in the country, along with SMU football having the sixth-best. Not to mention, Clemson football secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.



Despite any criticism about the conference, it's a growing one, to say the least. Adding Dickert to the ACC can revolutionize a stagnant Wake Forest offense. Dickert had his best season from a statistical perspective in his fourth year. Even in a dismantled Pac-12 conference, he took advantage and secured a bowl game for Washington State.



After losing Cam Ward to the Hurricanes, the offense didn't miss a step. Quarterback John Mateer had an impressive season, throwing for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While all of it isn't because of Dickert, his offensive philosophy is quarterback-friendly.

The Demon Deacons will likely search for another quarterback in Dickert's first season. Before that, he'll lead Washington State in the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse. Before Dickert departs from Pullman to Winston-Salem, he'll get his first taste of ACC football action before taking over Clawson's role.