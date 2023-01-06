By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Andre Iguodala might not be the only rangy, athletic wing on verge of making his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr told reporters that Andrew Wiggins practiced in full on Friday, saying “there’s a chance” his team’s starting small forward could play against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Wiggins has been sidelined since early December, originally due to a right adductor strain. He wasn’t initially expected to miss a significant chunk of the schedule, even resuming light on-court during the early stages of Golden State’s ugly six-game road trip in mid-December. The Warriors originally targeted the Christmas Day matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies for Wiggins’ return, but he ended up not playing in their rousing, short-handed victory.

Though Wiggins has fully recovered from injury, he’s nevertheless missed Golden State’s last five games due to illness. The Warriors officially updated his status—along with those of Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green—on Thursday, saying Wiggins would be re-evaluated later this week.

Wiggins was playing some of the finest basketball of his career before going down, making good on his breakout playoff performance en route to Golden State’s fourth title in eight years. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game on stellar efficiency this season, shooting career-bests of 56.5% on twos and 45.0% from beyond the arc, a top-six mark in the league.

Expect Andrew Wiggins to play under a minutes restriction if he ultimately suits up against the Magic, getting his feet wet after more than a month removed from his last game action. The Warriors and Magic tipoff at 5:30 p.m. (PST) from Chase Center.