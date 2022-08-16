Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals rematch dates for 2022-23 season, revealed

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has started to leak ahead of the full release on Wednesday, and we now know when the 2022 NBA Finals rematch games between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will take place. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday night that the Warriors will host the Celtics on Dec. 10, with the return matchup in Boston taking place on Jan. 19.

These should be electric games considering both teams will be NBA championship contenders once again. The Celtics will be out for revenge after losing the 2022 Finals in six games to Stephen Curry and Co. This happened after Boston took a 2-1 lead in the series and had a chance to go up 3-1 at TD Garden. Curry was having none of that, though, as he put in a masterclass performance in Game 4 and the Warriors ultimately won the last three games of the series.

Golden State is bringing back most of its core roster in 2022-23, though key role players such as Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. went elsewhere. The Warriors signed Donte DiVincenzo to help make up for the loss of depth.

The Celtics, meanwhile, made a notable trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. They also signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency. Of course, the Kevin Durant trade rumors also loom over Boston, and these rematch games would be ratcheted up even further in intensity if KD winds up in Beantown.

Both the Warriors and Celtics will be playing on Opening Night in 2022-23, with the Dubs facing the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston playing the Philadelphia 76ers. And, of course, both teams are also playing on Christmas Day. Golden State will play the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks in second-round series rematches.