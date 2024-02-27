The Golden State Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension at the end of last week. On Tuesday, the team made this deal official, announcing that Kerr is now under contract with the organization through the 2025-26 season.
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards, Kerr had led the Warriors to a 502-265 record since joining the organization in 2014. He has coached them to four NBA championships and six Western Conference championships. For Warriors' owner Joe Lacob, this decision to extend Kerr on a new deal was a no-brainer.
“We're excited that Coach Kerr will continue to lead our team in the coming years with this well-deserved contract extension,” Lacob said in a press release from the team. “Steve has played an immense role in our success over the last decade, success that has been duplicated by very few coaches in NBA history. His resume as both a player and coach are astonishing, but not surprising because his management skills and integrity as a person are off-the-charts and on display every single day. Simply put, he is the individual you want leading your team and his championship pedigree is beyond impressive.”
Kerr, who was named the 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year, has led the Warriors to five of their six greatest seasons record-wise in franchise history. This includes the times when they were known as the Philadelphia Warriors as well as the San Francisco Warriors. During the NBA's 75th anniversary season, Kerr was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.
Although he was comfortable coaching the team on an expiring contract, Kerr always wanted to remain with the Warriors and didn't think once about coaching a different team.
“I'm thrilled to continue the partnership that I have enjoyed with this great franchise for the past 10 years,” Kerr said in the release. “I want to thank the people who have put their trust in me to coach our team, including Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, and the entire ownership group. And, of course, I want to thank my wonderful coaching staff and all the amazing players who have worn the Warriors uniform the past decade… I look forward to working with the team and the entire organization as we face the exciting challenges of this season and beyond.”
The Warriors are currently 29-27 this season. If they are to make the playoffs, this would be Kerr's eighth year taking Golden State to the postseason.