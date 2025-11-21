The New York Liberty are one of the crown jewels of the WNBA. A team with history hadn't won a championship until 2024. Former head coach Sandy Brondello coached a stacked roster to the franchise's first-ever championship; however, after a playoff exit in 2025, Brondello was fired less than a year from winning the title.

Two months later, the Liberty have found their new head coach. The Liberty are hiring Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco, according to Shams Charania. DeMarco has been with the Warriors for 13 years.

“The New York Liberty have agreed on a deal to hire Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco as their new head coach, sources tell ESPN. DeMarco has been with the Warriors since 2012, winning four NBA titles. He also serves as head coach of the Bahamian men's national team.”

Article Continues Below

DeMarco arrived in The Bay two years before Steve Kerr. He's been one of his top assistants since Kerr arrived. DeMarco became the head coach for The Bahamas in 2019. This will be a unique experience for the up-and-coming coach.

The former Warriors assistant will lead a very good team in New York. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones form one of the best trios in the WNBA. They were extremely close to advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season against the Phoenix Mercury, but couldn't get passed them in three games after winning Game 1.

The Liberty will enter the 2026 season with high expectations. They will likely be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.