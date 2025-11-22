SAN FRANCISCO– Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been sidelined for the past four games with bilateral knee patellar tendentitis and will miss his fifth game as the Dubs square off against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ahead of the Warriors' third NBA Cup group matchup, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Kuminga's nagging knee injury.

“He was on the trip with us, obviously, and was with the training staff every day,” Kerr told reporters when asked what physical activity Kuminga has been able to do.

“I don't think he has scrimmaged, so he's down there right now in the weight room. He'll get a good session on the court today. Tomorrow we'll be off, and then we practice Sunday, so the hope is that he'll practice Sunday and we'll see how he's doing after the scrimmage on Sunday.”

It has been an up-and-down season for Kuminga, who is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds on 47.8% shooting. After displaying encouraging flashes of talent in the Dubs' 4-1 start as a key starter, Kuminga struggled along with the rest of the team in the games leading up to when he exited midgame against the San Antonio Spurs. Kuminga's inconsistency, along with the team-wide lack of effort and energy, led Kerr to move Kuminga and Quinten Post to the bench in favor of Moses Moody and rookie Will Richard.

What does that mean for Kuminga's future?

As with all things related to Kuminga, when things are good for him, things feel good for him and everything around him. But when things are rocky, like they were before the knee tendinitis injuries, everything feels uncertain and unstable.

According to one team source per ESPN's Anthony Slater, the move made Kuminga feel “like the scapegoat again.” It is a reminder that there remains some instability between the 23-year-old forward and the Warriors organization. And despite Jimmy Butler's public and loud support of the young forward, the Kuminga-Warriors relationship remains a question mark. Kuminga will become trade-eligible come January 15th, which raises questions about what the team will do with him should the turbulence between the two parties remain.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that one anonymous veteran front office executive views Kuminga and his one plus one team option contract as “one of the best trade chips in the league.” That signals the Warriors could get a good return should they decide to move on from their polarizing young player.

However, Butler and the veterans have been extremely vocal in their belief in Kuminga, pointing to the highs he displays ever so often. With age and wear and tear being one of the Warriors main obstacles this season, Kuminga's youth, size, and athleticism remain as tantalizing as ever.

Whenever Kuminga returns, it remains impertative they find a way to get him playing like he was to open the season.