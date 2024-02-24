Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't going anywhere.
The Dubs boss has agreed to a historic two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid HC in NBA history. Via Woj:
“BREAKING: Golden State’s Steve Kerr has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports tell ESPN. Kerr’s new deal makes him the highest-paid coach in league history at $17.5M a year.”
Well deserved for Kerr, who was at the helm through the dynasty years. The former sharpshooter was hired by the Dubs in 2014 to replace Mark Jackson and quickly made his presence felt, leading Golden State to a title in his very first season as a head coach. They owned a 67-15 record, one of the best in league history, ultimately beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
Steve Kerr led the Warriors to back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 as well before they also lifted the ultimate prize in 2021-22. While the Dubs are struggling in 2023-24, there's no question Kerr is the right man for the job. His resume in the Bay Area just says it all.
There were already talks in the past days that Kerr would be getting an extension shortly, with GM Mike Dunleavy Jr negotiating with Kerr's representatives. Per Woj, it was a priority of owner Joe Lacob to secure Kerr's services for the future after they lost Bob Myers last offseason.
The Warriors are 28-26 at the moment, which puts them in 10th place in the Western Conference. They're currently enjoying a two-game winning streak.