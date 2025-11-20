The Golden State Warriors had an unexpected and heartwarming moment before their matchup in Orlando, as former Florida Gators standout Will Richard received a surprise visit from the very coach who helped shape his college journey.

Florida head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Carlin Hartman made a special trip to deliver Richard’s 2025 National Championship ring, catching the Warriors guard completely off guard in a moment that quickly became a viral highlight across the basketball world.

Will got his ring Coach Golden and Coach Hartman went down to Orlando to surprise Will Richard with his 2025 National Championship Ring pic.twitter.com/xj83ZugZrD — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 19, 2025

Fresh off Florida’s 82-68 win over Miami during a road swing through Jacksonville, Golden decided to extend the statewide trip south to Orlando for a far more personal mission. With the Gators’ newly minted championship rings finally in hand, he wanted to make sure Richard, now in the NBA, unforgettably received his.

The surprise unfolded during a team meeting for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr opened the door for Golden and Hartman, introducing them to the room while noting Golden State’s proud connection to the Gators.

The Warriors currently house two former Florida national champions: veteran big man Al Horford, who won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, and the newest addition, Will Richard, who helped Florida capture the 2025 championship.

Richard, now carving out his role with the Warriors, couldn’t hide his excitement as Golden handed him the ring, a symbol of the program’s rise back to national prominence and of Richard’s impact during their 2025 title run.

Teammates cheered as the young guard tried on the ring, while Golden and Hartman shared in the emotional moment before rejoining the Gators on their own schedule.

For the Warriors, it was a rare pregame moment that blended NBA competition with college legacy. For Richard, it was a reminder of the journey that had brought him to this stage, and of a program that remained deeply connected to him, even as his career took flight in the Golden State.

With the surprise celebration wrapped up, Richard returned to preparing for the game, now with a championship ring of his own to fuel the next chapter of his basketball story.