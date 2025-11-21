After Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry called himself a sneaker-free agent, Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony weighed in on potential options for the brand. Anthony believes Curry can do anything he wants, given his popularity, and marketability.

Anthony discussed the companies that would love to sign Curry to a new deal, per 7PM in Brooklyn.

“I want to see Steph take his brand, the Curry Brand, and continue to build it now because you've put yourself in position with that brand,” Anthony said. “You can take that brand Under Armour, get $400-500 million for the brand. You can go do that. Nike, Adidas, Reebok; somebody. And they would all be willing to do that because the business makes sense. Now, you own this. This is yours.”

Curry could start his own shoe line without having to ink a deal with a major company.

“I don't need the Nikes, I don't need the Adidas. I don't need that. I'm going to get one of these financial investors. One of these companies, and go raise the money to continue having my brand out there as an independent Curry Brand,” Anthony added. “My brand was part of Jordan, which was part of Nike. LeBron's brand was part of Nike. KD's brand is part of Nike. Anthony Edwards' brand is a part of Adidas. A.I. was Reebok.

“Steph Curry's brand is totally different from all those other brands. Steph is in golf. Steph is in household stuff. Steph is all over the place. Not just basketball. You can take that brand and create some whole other s*** or continue that brand if you go independent.”

Carmelo Anthony on the Warriors' Stephen Curry brand

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry hinted at his Under Armour split before it became official. Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony believes Curry can become his own brand, comparing Steph's popularity to the likes of Hollywood stars, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Why go be with the competitor when I can be my own? It depends on how he's looking at it,” Anthony said. “He might be looking at it like I can use the machine that Nike is going to put behind my brand. But then again, you're the Curry brand. The Curry brand, to me, is like Dwayne Johnson's brand. Like, The Rock brand. That's what I think of the Curry brand. That's a great brand.”

Curry and the Warriors will host the Trail Blazers on Friday.