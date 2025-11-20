Four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry didn’t try to make it dramatic, he simply admitted it. During his appearance on the Mind The Game podcast, the Golden State Warriors star told Steve Nash and LeBron James that he used to read tweets at halftime, especially the ones from the Stephen Curry haters, whenever he was having a bad game. The moment landed with a mix of laughter and disbelief, even for longtime Warriors followers who thought they already knew every quirk in his routine.

Stephen Curry said the halftime habit started out of curiosity, something even the Warriors didn’t know about at the time. When his shot wasn’t falling, he scrolled. He saw the jokes. He saw the criticism. And instead of letting it drag him down, he let it light a fuse. “I’m not proud of it, but it was a fun time,” he said. He described grabbing his phone, reading a few lines, then snapping back into focus the moment his coach walked through the door. A quick jolt. A strange kind of motivation. But motivation all the same for the Warriors.

Nash couldn’t hide his reaction to what the Warriors star shared. “Amazing,” he said, shaking his head. LeBron leaned back, stunned and amused that Curry, of all people, would open X, formerly Twitter, while the game hung in the balance. Yet the honesty made the story hit even harder.

"I'm not proud of it, but it was a fun time. … I enabled the younger generation to be like you find motivation from anywhere." Steph Curry on reading tweets at halftime when he wasn't playing well 😅 (via @mindthegamepod)pic.twitter.com/zR9HuEHEnq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025

The Tweet That Became a Real Warriors Celebration

Stephen Curry also shared the moment that pushed the routine from secret to legend, a story Warriors fans still love hearing. NBC’s Kerith Burke heard early whispers about his halftime scrolling. So she fired off a challenge: If you’re reading this, do an airplane celebration after your next three. Curry admitted he saw it. And he delivered it in a Warriors game against Cleveland, sending Nash and LeBron into full laughter as he retold the story.

Nash summed it up with a line both Warriors fans and haters won’t forget: “There’s only one Stephen Curry.”

And after a story like this, you can’t help but wonder what else the Warriors legend kept tucked away.