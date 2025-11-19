Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler had no interest in discussing his heated fourth-quarter confrontation with Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. The physical altercation resulted in Butler receiving a technical foul after shoving Suggs to the floor during the Warriors' 121-113 road loss on Tuesday night.

When reporters approached Butler in the locker room after the game, he immediately shut down questions about the incident.

“Y'all done?” Butler said, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Jimmy Butler when asked if he's playing in Miami tomorrow night: "Who knows? We'll see how we feel when we wake up." On his fourth quarter jostling with Jalen Suggs: "Y'all done?"

Butler walked away from reporters with a smile, making it clear he wasn't going to rehash the confrontation. The loss marked another frustrating defeat for Golden State against a short-handed opponent, similar to their previous collapse against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks.

The altercation occurred late in the fourth quarter with Golden State trailing. Butler knocked Suggs to the floor during physical play, drawing a foul and a technical. As Suggs prepared to shoot free throws, Butler continued jawing at him. Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. stepped in to defend his teammate, leading to a face-to-face exchange before officials and Draymond Green separated everyone.

Suggs also received a technical foul later in the game, reflecting how chippy the matchup became between the two competitors.

Despite Butler's 33 points on efficient shooting, the Warriors couldn't overcome the Magic's depth and physicality. Butler finished with seven rebounds and four assists in the loss. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 34 points, but the team's 18 turnovers and struggles on the boards proved costly.

The cryptic response came less than 24 hours before Butler's return to Miami showdown, where he faces his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Golden State.

Magic players downplayed the incident after the game. Carter told reporters everyone was simply competing with emotion and emphasized there was nothing more to it, even praising Butler and Green despite the heated exchange.

The loss dropped Golden State to 9-7 on the season as they continue navigating a competitive Western Conference playoff race.