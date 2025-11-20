The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a frustrating start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 9-8 after a road loss vs the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening. Most of Golden State's key players sat this game out, but the team looked similarly frustrated the previous night with a loss against the Orlando Magic, when most everyone was healthy.

The Warriors' free agency signing of Al Horford is looking like a major bust so far, with the big man shooting 33% from the field so far this year.

Recently, Warriors power forward Draymond Green recalled a conversation he had with Horford that helped the two grow closer.

“He said, “Man, so the elephant in the room, I have to ask you, like we got to know, what happened with you and Jordan Poole, like why?” And so we start going through the whole thing and it was a very deep conversation. And from that one question, the conversation among us probably went on for an hour,” said Green, per Jordan Schultz.

“It was one of the best conversations I've ever had with teammates because in that moment it made me realize like, oh man, these new guys are coming to this team and they don't really know what to expect from me. Like they don't know, is this guy just going to hit one of his teammates? It's like they didn't know what to expect,” he added.

Draymond Green of course punched his former teammate Jordan Poole in a practice session before the 2022-23 season, which hung a cloud over the Warriors' franchise that year and ultimately resulted in Poole being sent to the Washington Wizards.

While Green hasn't lashed out at any of his teammates (that we know of) since then, he is still widely known for his loose temper, which at times can provide Golden State with a spark, and at others can cost them games.

While Green didn't exactly explain what he was thinking when he hit Poole, it's good to know that he can at least acknowledge the incident with some of his new teammates, such as Horford.