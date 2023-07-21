The Boston Celtics have come extremely close to winning the NBA title on multiple occasions now. Their last trip to the pinnacle was one year ago where unfortunately for them, they matched up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It did not end well for Boston.

Grant Williams, who now plies his trade with the Dallas Mavericks, remembers that series well. In fact, he admits that the whole team believed they were already on the brink of a title. And then, Steph Curry happened:

“We get to the Finals, we're up 2-1,” Grant said. “We're like, ‘Aw s**t, it's our time. We about to go get it.' Game 4 we're leading the entire way. We're like, ‘We get 3-1, we might go back to Golden State and win this.' … Charlotte, North Carolina boys. That man was different. Different, bro.”

Grant Williams was a first-hand witness of Curry's greatness. The Warriors superstar's performance in Game 4 in particular, was one for the books. The greatest shooter of all time led the Dubs to a sensational come-from-behind victory with a series-high 43-point explosion, which allowed Golden State to tie the series at 2-2 in Boston.

“It's like one of those things where I look back at it and I'm like, ‘He's tough,'” Williams continued. “… I remember watching him (before I was in the NBA), he was absurd to watch then, (when) I played against him I was like, ‘He's different.'”

It must have been a gut-wrenching feeling for Grant Williams to watch Curry go off on the Celtics like that. Now that he's with the Mavs, though, Williams will get to face Curry and the Warriors even more times in the regular season. At least he's already somewhat prepared for what Steph brings to the table.