North Carolina football and Bill Belichick will launch their new era together in one month. The Tar Heels head coach still worked behind the scenes in filling his 2026 class. And now landed a “massive” addition from a past USC and Oregon commit.

Belichick and UNC earned a new verbal commitment from Viliami Moala. The defensive tackle was more recently a four-star pledge to the Ducks. But he officially decommitted from the Big Ten champs on July 7.

Moala became the third high-profile decommit for Oregon. He joined four-star quarterback Jonas Williams (USC) and five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley (Texas) in dipping out of the Ducks.

Moala also verbally committed to USC during 2024. But backed out of that pledge in October.

How did Bill Belichick, North Carolina win over Viliami Moala? 

Monitors with signage in Kenan Stadium announcing the hiring of North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moala broke down his reasons for choosing UNC with Don Callahan of On3/Rivals.

“I had a great talk with Coach [Bill] Belichick, and he had told me he had a great plan in what he was building there at UNC. And I want to be a part of that,” Moala said. “I believe that UNC can be the best with the plan that they have.”

Perhaps Belichick will plan to use Moala in the same way he turned to Vince Wilfork. Belichick won multiple Super Bowls with Wilfork manning nose tackle with his powerful 6-foot-2, 340-pound frame.

Moala brings a near similar build to Chapel Hill. But is he immediately comparable to the New England Patriots legend?

“Having an immovable-but-nimble nose tackle is important to all base 3-4 schemes, which Bill Belichick has famously favored. And, Wilfork was the best — and most gregarious — of Belichick’s Pats tenure,” Callahan wrote.
Callahan added Belichick and UNC faced trouble in finding a true space eater in the middle of the defensive line. But now, “Moala fills an important, rarefied role on UNC’s roster.”

Belichick spent July boosting the future of his defense. Calvin Thomas chose the Tar Heels over Texas and Michigan on July 12, boosting the linebacker future there. Belichick even flipped Ohio State defensive back commit Jakob Weatherspoon on July 16.

