The NFL world was shaken up on Friday morning when Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade. The Pro Bowler is looking for a new contract, with the team reportedly not budging as of yet.

Despite officially requesting a trade, that does not mean he is going anywhere, according to NFL Insider Diana Russini. The veteran writer for The Athletic took to social media, providing insight into the situation.

“The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading Micah Parsons, per sources,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Nevertheless, teams around the league will kick the tires just in case.

“Still, teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today,” she posted.

Parsons played out the final year of his rookie contract last season. He made a combined base salary during that time of just over $7 million. Granted, there were bonuses involved. But he clearly was making far less than he is worth.

The Cowboys picked up the club option for his fifth season. Parsons is set to carry a $24 million cap hit this season, per Spotrac. But the All-Pro is looking for a long-term contract. It was believed the sides were negotiating, but recent developments have led to a fracture in the relationship.

Micah Parsons burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2021 with 13 sacks. He essentially duplicated those numbers in each season, posting 13.5, 14, and 12 sacks, respectively. Parsons is considered one of the best talents the league has seen at the position since Lawrence Taylor. While the former Penn State Nittany Lion has found individual success, the Cowboys have not.

They won the division in two of the last four seasons, but playoff success has been hard to find. Their last NFC Championship appearance was 30 years ago when they won the Super Bowl. Parsons is a key component to any success this defense can have.

It would be a massive blunder if the Cowboys did not find a way to keep Parsons in Dallas. Not to mention, Cowboys fans will lose their minds.