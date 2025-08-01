There is a lot of buzz around the Las Vegas Raiders due to some shake-up behind the scenes. Tom Brady became an owner and has a minority stake in the Raiders. The team itself is undergoing a massive makeover after the hiring of Pete Carroll to come in as head coach. There is excitement due to Tom Brady and Pete Carroll being associated with the team, but there is a big rebuild underway for this roster.

On Friday, Tom Brady first appeared at Raiders practice after he became a minority owner. Local Las Vegas senior sports reporter Nick Walters spotted Brady and said he watched practice from the sidelines and stayed and chatted with numerous players.

Walters posted on X: “Tom Brady is at Raiders training camp Friday, making his first public practice appearance since becoming a minority team owner last year. Brady dapped up and chatted with numerous players.”

Brady is actively working with FOX Sports as a broadcast team member, so he is limited in what he can do as an owner and can't be around full-time. However, Brady's presence around the team in any capacity will only help the team, even though their mode. He will not be around the team as much as Mark Davis.

The sale went final last October, and the majority owner, Mark Davis, came out and massively endorsed Brady's coming on and even said that Brady might be helping in a more hands-on role down the line.

“Tom is somebody I didn't like for many years,” Davis said after Brady joined the ownership group. “He did admit that it was a fumble [Tuck Rule game]. So those are important aspects of the situation. We're just really proud to have him as a partner. He's a competitor. He's a bright young man.”

“Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train as well.”

The Raiders might be playing the long game in selecting a quarterback because they waited until day three of this past draft to select Cam Miller out of North Dakota State. They also traded for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. However, the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft is loaded with quarterbacks, and they might be looking ahead to that draft.