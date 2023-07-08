Jordan Poole used to be viewed as a future cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors, someone who would get the baton passed on once the time for the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to step back comes. But that's certainly not going to happen anymore following the surprising trade that sent the former Michigan Wolverines star to the Washington Wizards via a trade that Poole said he was sort of expecting.

Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 8, 2023

It's going to be quite a transition for Jordan Poole, as he goes from a dynastic Warriors team that is not too far removed from winning its last NBA title to an Eastern Conference franchise with a still blurry future and one that made the NBA Playoffs just once over the past four seasons.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But the opportunity to shine on the floor is definitely still there for Poole, who should enjoy a much bigger role in Washington. He will join forces with Kyle Kuzma, who recently inked a four-year deal with the Wizards worth a tantalizing amount of $102 million. As for Poole, the Warriors sent him to Washington even though they just signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $128 million in 2022.

In any case, Jordan Poole will be a key asset for the Wizards, beginning in the coming 2023-24 season.

Through his first four seasons in the NBA, Jordan Poole has managed to collect career averages of 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from behind the arc.