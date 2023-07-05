Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's relationship on and off the court had been a major storyline for the Golden State Warriors throughout the 2022-23 season, thanks to the punching incident they were involved in before the campaign started. Unknown to many, however, there was never a chance things could have been fixed.

For those who missed it, Green punched Poole during a practice session, with a video of the incident even getting leaked to the public. In the said clip, Green can be seen approaching Poole and bumping on him before the young sharpshooter pushed him back. That's when Green aggressively struck Poole to the face, causing him to fall to the floor. Although no one was seriously injured at the time, it caused a massive fracture in the relationship between the two.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green was obviously regretful of what he did, and he addressed the issue multiple times throughout the season. He also vowed that he would work on fixing his relationship with Jordan Poole, though he's well aware that it would take some time.

The Warriors vet did reach out to Poole and reportedly did everything he can to slowly heal, but according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, Poole rejected all those efforts from his teammate.

“After he did it, Draymond tried everything possible to remedy the situation and Jordan would have none of it,” Bucher told 95.7 The Game.

Now, no one can blame Poole for refusing all the attempts from Green, though. It isn't easy to forgive someone whom you trusted and broke it. If Green's attempts came right after the incident happened, it was only natural for the youngster to still be angry and disappointed.

As Green said before as well, it would take time to fix things but he's willing to work on it because he “was wrong.”

Clearly, there are still plenty of cracks in the relationship between Green and Poole today. And unfortunately, it might be difficult to address them now after Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Hopefully, the two can fix their issues with each other in the future.