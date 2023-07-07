Stephen Curry has seen many beloved teammates of his come and go throughout his 14-year career with the Golden State Warriors. Player movement is just a part of the business that is the NBA after all. And Curry once again bid farewell to someone who played an instrumental part in one of their runs to the championship when the Warriors traded away Jordan Poole in what should essentially end up being a cost-cutting move for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

On Thursday night, Curry posted a goodbye message to Poole on his Instagram story, as the volume scoring guard heads to the Washington Wizards to start anew after a tumultuous past season.

“Just [want to] say to JP how much I appreciated the 4 years, brother. You're a champion. You grew up right in everybody's face,” Curry said. “In your first year, [it] was rough. You was trying to find your way, going into the G-League, helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch in that second year, us winning a championship in your third year, and fighting 'til the end this past year. Can't wait to see you blossom big fella, can't wait to see you shine in your own situation.”

Stephen Curry then ended his IG story by welcoming Chris Paul, his and the Warriors' playoff rival for years, into the team with open arms.

“CP, can't wait to ride with you, brother. It's gonna be different with us on the same side. Let's get it! Let's get it!” Curry added.

The Warriors' move to trade away Jordan Poole seemed inevitable, as the relationship between the young combo guard and Draymond Green, one of the team's most important players, looked impossible to reconcile. In the end, however, it was a surprise that the Warriors chose to deal Poole away for Chris Paul — a player many thought would hit free agency via waivers.

Poole now has a huge opportunity in front of him in Washington to blossom into a 25+ points per game scorer, while Paul should help the Warriors immensely with his experience and veteran savvy, linking up nicely with the high basketball IQs of Stephen Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson.