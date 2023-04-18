A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings pulled off another huge win on Monday night against a Golden State Warriors side that had not previously lost back-to-back games in the NBA Playoffs for quite some time now. Well, the Kings changed all that on Monday as they escaped with another hard-fought victory at home, 114-106, to give themselves a 2-0 series advantage against the defending champs.

If you ask ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins, he firmly believes that Kings head coach Mike Brown has had a lot to do with Sacramento’s two wins over the Dubs. According to Big Perk, Brown has been doing a far better job than four-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr:

“Mike Brown has been coaching circles around Steve Kerr,” Perkins said. “We thought that the Warriors was gonna make adjustments last night. It was the Kings that actually made adjustments last night. … That comes from studying in the film room. That comes from preparation. And right now, Mike Brown is doing his thing and showing why he’s Coach of The Year.”

"Mike Brown has been coaching circles around Steve Kerr… now Mike Brown is doing his thing and showing why he's Coach of The Year."@KendrickPerkins on Mike Brown's coaching during Game 1 and 2 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ooFBz9SOUM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Big Perk brought out the numbers as well to support his claim. In his mind, there’s no doubt that Mike Brown has been outcoaching Steve Kerr significantly over these past few games.

You also have to note that Brown spent a few years under Kerr in Golden State. This has become a student overcoming the teacher sort of situation, with Brown also taking advantage of his time as a Warriors assistant coach to make certain tweaks in their approach against their opponents.

You can be sure, however, that Kerr and the Warriors will be ready for Game 3 once it shifts over to the Bay Area. After all, the Dubs are not defending champs for no reason.