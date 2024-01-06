Charles Barkley criticizes the Golden State Warriors once again

It looks like the Charles Barkley vs. Golden State Warriors saga has a new chapter to add to its never-ending story.

On a recent NBA on TNT segment, Barkley boldly claimed that the Warriors are “cooked,” citing a lack of contribution from the team's younger players.

“When I said it the first night that this team is cooked, they were cooked, and they still are. They're not gonna make the playoffs,” Barkley said. “The problem with the Warriors, I said it three years ago, is if these young guys can't play, they're done. That was (James) Wiseman and (Jonathan) Kuminga. When you have two top-five or six picks, they have to come in and be able to contribute. Those guys have not contributed. I still have a little hope for Kuminga. He's playing with a lot more confidence (but) it's too late now. He should have been doing that the last couple of years.”

"[Warriors ] were cooked and they still are.They are not gonna make the playoffs… If these young guys can't play, they're done… I still have a little hope for [Jonathan] Kuminga… But now… It's too late now." -Charles Barkley 👀 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/GailzlVW6H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2024

The Warriors' current struggles

Early in 2023, Wiseman was traded to the Pistons after an injury-riddled stint with the Warriors. Kuminga, on the other hand, is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Golden State this season. Ever since Draymond Green was suspended back in the second week of December, Kuminga has been the Warriors' starting power forward.

While Kuminga has consistently been producing double-digit points for the Warriors (14 straight games in double figures), the team's overall struggles continue. Golden State has more losses than wins (16-18 record) and is 11th in the Western Conference.

Barkley also noted how the team's aging veterans play a factor in their difficult season.

“Dray (Draymond Green) is not the same, Klay (Thompson) is not the same and Steph (Stephen Curry) can't be consistent at his age to cover up all their weaknesses…the Warriors are not the same. They're past their prime,” he added.

Knowing Charles Barkley's history with the Golden State fandom, this latest jab at the team will only add fuel to the fire. At the moment, Barkley might want to be ready for all the incoming backlash.