West Virginia basketball was recently dealt an unfortunate injury blow. Tucker DeVries has suffered an upper-body injury, the team announced.

“Senior G/F Tucker DeVries will be sidelined indefinitely with an upper body injury,” West Virginia basketball's post on X, formerly Twitter, stated.

Tucker DeVries' 2024 season with West Virginia

DeVries has emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12. In fact, there was even speculation that DeVries could be a first-round NBA Draft pick. That could be impacted depending on how long he is out with the upper-body injury, however.

The West Virginia basketball star has averaged 14.9 points per game in his first season with the team. DeVries is shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 47.3 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, DeVries has recorded per game averages of 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per outing.

He spent the first three seasons of his college basketball career at Drake before transferring to West Virginia this past season. Tucker followed his father, Darian DeVries, to the program after he was hired as the head coach for the 2024-25 season.

West Virginia's outlook amid DeVries' injury concern

West Virginia currently holds a 6-2 record overall. They have played well for the most part, but it will be interesting to see how they perform amid DeVries' absence. His impact has been crucial for the West Virginia basketball team throughout the 2024-25 campaign so far.

West Virginia will attempt to defeat North Carolina Central on Tuesday night without DeVries. The primary goal for them will be to try to stay competitive without their star player. They still have enough experience on the team to play a quality brand of basketball, so West Virginia certainly still has hope moving forward.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tucker DeVries' injury status as they are made available.