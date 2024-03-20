With 13 games left in the NBA regular season for the Charlotte Hornets, it does not seem like there is too much to play for at this point. The team hasn't hit the 20-win mark yet, LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams have missed more than half the season and a playoff spot isn't within reach. One thing they can do though is make a mess of other team's spring cleaning agendas, meaning ruining playoff seeding or play-in spots.
Who can Charlotte throw off
In the 13 remaining games, the Hornets are only playing one team that doesn't have a shot of getting into the postseason, and that's the Portland Trailblazers. The other 12 games feature nine games against Eastern Conference opponents that are currently slotted in at playoff/play-in spots. That includes the Cleveland Cavaliers three times, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks two times apiece, and the Orlando Magic once. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder at the postseason contestants out west whose seeds could be shaken up.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hold the 3rd seed and are only a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2nd seed, but the Knicks are two games behind them at the 4 seed. If Charlotte can steal two of the three competitions left, that could put Cleveland in position to matchup with the Magic potentially. They split the season series with them this year. If the Cavaliers can hold onto that spot, they'd play a Philadelphia 76ers team that would be trying to reincorporate Joel Embiid. That could be a more favorable matchup for them, especially if Embiid isn't 100%.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have a five game cushion above the Brooklyn Nets. With 14 games left though, a lot can change in the matter of moments for them. Charlotte has already won two of the matchups so far in the season series and have a chance to go for the sweep in the next few weeks. The Hornets seem to match up well and can match their energy in transition with their young guys. Plus, with Trae Young likely out for at least another week or so, Charlotte could do a little damage to Atlanta's playoff hopes.
Boston Celtics
Boston has been the best team in the league for a majority of the year with the best record. They will probably come out more motivated to beat Charlotte, since they did have the last laugh before the new year, beating Boston at home back in November. The Hornets won't be favored to win, but anything can happen. The Celtics are the only team to clinch a playoff spot at this point as well. It would take a huge meltdown for them to change seeding at this point in the season. They are ahead of the 2nd seed in the East by 10 games.
Orlando Magic
Unfortunately, the Magic have taken three of the first four matchups with the Hornets this season. Their size presents major issues for any team that matches up against them. The Magic are still in a logjam in the East though. Losing too many consecutive games could land them in the play-in tournament and even a possible matchup with the Bucks or Celtics in the first round.
Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks
The Warriors need to win every game possible to avoid being put out of the race all together. The Houston Rockets are gaining on them for that 10 seed. The Warriors' big three has never seemed so beatable compared to what they've looked like in the past decade. Charlotte might be able to add insult to injury and give Houston a shot at the play-in instead.
As for the Mavericks, they're playing musical chairs with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns at the 6th, 7th, and 8th seeds. Dallas did already beat Charlotte earlier in the year, but maybe we could see a Grant Williams revenge game. Guys do play up to competition, especially after not mixing too well with Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder
Both teams are in different, but similar spots. The Clippers are a game up on the New Orleans Pelicans, holding that 4th seed by a thread. Beating them could shake up home court in that potential series. The Thunder are in the same boat. They're trying to maintain the one seed. A little bit of slip could cost them home court throughout the Western Conference.
Charlotte has nothing to lose. If they can crush playoff dreams to end the season, it's a win.