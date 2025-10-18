The Louisville Cardinals made unique history they haven't achieved since Lamar Jackson was around after stunning the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes 24-21 on Friday night.

Going into the matchup, Louisville had a 4-1 record. It was a promising start to the 2025 season, taking down the likes of Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Bowling Green, and Pittsburgh. Their only defeat came in overtime against the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers during Week 6.

The Cardinals understood the implications of stunning a nationally ranked squad on the road, especially the No. 2 Hurricanes. Their win made history, as On3 insider Pete Nakos noted about their success against a top-two squad in the AP Top 25.

“Last AP top-2 win for Louisville was in 2016 when Lamar Jackson beat Florida State. Jeff Brohm now has his 4th top-5 upset of career,” Nakos wrote.

How Louisville played against Miami

It was an impressive feat for Louisville to achieve, as it wasn't long ago when Lamar Jackson was with the program before reaching the heights of NFL stardom. In the meantime, the team continues to make its case as one of the best performing squads in the country, improving to 5-1 after stunning Miami in the Sunshine State.

The Cardinals landed the first major punch, taking a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Miami tried to make a rally as they scored in all four quarter, but turnovers proved to be fatal to their comeback hopes down the stretch. Louisville's defense did an excellent job at intercepting passes from Carson Beck, pulling that off four times.

Miller Moss had a productive night leading the Cardinals' offense. He completed 23 passes out of 37 attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns while scoring a rushing touchdown himself.

Isaac Brown dominated in the run game for Louisville. He had 15 of the team's 31 carries for 113 yards while making two catches for six yards. As for the receiving corps, two players made big impacts on the game. Chris Bell torched Miami's defense with nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Caulin Lacy caught five passes for 39 yards.

The Cardinals will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Boston College Eagles on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.