The Charlotte Hornets are engaged in an intense interconference matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Charlotte is putting forth a respectable effort, but they lost the services of Brandon Miller after his flagrant 2 foul call on Tyrese Maxey. Now, social media is in a frenzy.
Social media reacts to questionable call after Hornets' Brandon Miller gets ejected
Miller had the ball in the corner and attempted to drive away from the out-of-bounds line while Maxey guarded him. However, the Hornets forward made contact with Maxey's face after he extended his arm to create space. As a result, officials ruled Millers' action a flagrant 2, and he was ejected from the game.
Commentators noted how close Miller was to going out-of-bounds and thus, believed the rookie had no choice but to create contact. In addition, the replay showed Maxey pressing closer to Miller to cut him off. At the same time, perhaps Miller could have picked up his dribble or passed to a teammate.
Fans on X are largely upset with the call, with most calling the ruling “terrible,”, “horrible,” and a flat-out “bad call.” However, a minority of users believe Miller's ejection was justified:
Miller left the 76ers game with six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. While his absence hurts the Hornets, the team continues to fight into the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Hornets show fight despite being underdogs
Charlotte tied the game with approximately five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The 76ers are a tough matchup, especially with Tyrese Maxey leading their efforts. Maxey amassed 26 points before the end of the regulation.
Nevertheless, the Hornets have their own difference-makers. Tre Mann has gone toe-to-toe with Maxey. The 23-year-old rivaled Maxey's production with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In addition, Grant Williams has poured in 14 points off the bench.
All in all, can Charlotte rally and steal a win on the road?