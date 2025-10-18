The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a huge win over the St. Louis Blues. Tyler Bertuzzi and his teammates were hoping to make it three straight wins when they took on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. With about five minutes remaining, Chicago thought they had the lead, but it was ripped away by the officials.

Bertuzzi scored a goal earlier in the contest. However, it was 2-2 in the third period. A scramble near the net led the veteran forward to poke around for the puck. His poke was eventually successful, and he seemingly had his second goal of the night. Unfortunately, it was waved off due to goaltender interference.

In a 2-2 game with 5 minutes to go this play was called no goal for goalie interference. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BevERr05tj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Bertuzzi was inevitably asked about this incident. He certainly had something to say, but thought it best to restrain himself. Still, his frustration was evident for all to see after the game.

“I won’t comment because I’ll probably get fined. I think it was not that great of a call. That’s what I think,” the Blackhawks forward said, via The Athletic's Scott Powers.

Canucks defeat Blackhawks after Tyler Bertuzzi no-goal

Article Continues Below

The Blackhawks worked themselves to a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission thanks to Bertuzzi's goal at the end of the period. It was a lead they hoped to build on once the second frame got underway. Unfortunately, they blew it in the second period.

Jake DeBrusk scored his first of the season on the power play, a little over six minutes in. Later on, Max Sasson scored his second in as many games to bring the game level. This game went into the third period still tied.

After Bertuzzi's called off goal, the Canucks and Blackhawks were unable to break their deadlock. And an extra period of hockey was not enough to separate them. These teams went to a shootout. It took four rounds, but the Canucks came away with the win thanks to Brock Boeser's shootout winner.

This is a devastating loss for a Blackhawks team playing as well as this. And the called back goal is going to be a point of controversy for some time. They have a few days to process this, though, as they don't take the ice again until Monday when they faceoff with the Anaheim Ducks.