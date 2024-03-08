Women's college basketball has never been in a better place. Caitlin Clark is taking the basketball world by storm, becoming the most prominent story at any level. That will continue as she finishes her college career in the coming weeks and prepares to be the projected first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Clark isn't the only woman dominating the headlines, as Billie Jean King's new Professional Women's Hockey League has also turned heads in the hockey world. With the help of pioneers like Clark and King, we hope women's sports will reach the level they deserve.
There have been other women's basketball pioneers, from Breanna Stewart to Diana Taurasi, but this past year has helped make even more progress. In honor of International Women's Day, let's look at the best women's college basketball players of all time.
6. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Ionescu will never get the credit she deserves during her time at Oregon, mostly because she never won a National Championship. Unfortunately, in 10 years, the same could be said for Caitlin Clark if Iowa fails to win this year.
However, Ionescu changed women's college basketball in Eugene, Ore. Oregon's attendance rose from 1,500 per game to over 10,000 by her final year with the program.
Ionescu led the Ducks to their first Final Four in 2018-19 but lost to National Champion Baylor. She is the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and the only player to record more than 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.
The New York Liberty drafted Ionescu with the first overall pick in 2020, and the sharpshooter went toe-to-toe with Steph Curry at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend and nearly beat him in a 3-point contest. Ionescu will go down as one of the greatest shooters in basketball history.
5. Candace Parker, Tennessee
Parker made waves in the 2006 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, becoming the first woman in the event's history to dunk. She averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during her time with the Volunteers.
Tennessee won the SEC tournament in 2006, with the freshman Parker scoring the winning basket. The Volunteers may have won the National Championship that season if Parker hadn't gotten into foul trouble.
Parker returned in 2007 and won back-to-back National titles for the school and was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player in both years. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted her No. 1 overall in 2008. She added two AP Female Athlete of the Year and two John Wooden Awards during her collegiate career.
4. Diana Taurasi, UConn
Diana Taurasi may not have the numbers like some of her peers, but her impact on women's college basketball is undeniable. She averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists during her four years at UConn.
She was the first player in school history to have 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 600 assists. The school won three-straight National Championships.
Taurasi was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player during the final two runs, was a two-time Naismith Award winner, and the Phoenix Mercury drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft. Diana Taurasi went on to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and the only WNBA player with more than 10,000 career points.
3. Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Clark has dominated the news cycle during the past two seasons. She has become the face of women's basketball and will be one of the most marketable stars ever by the end of her career.
Clark stayed home in Iowa to attend college, which may lead to her never winning a National Championship, the lone blemish on a spectacular resume. She led Division I in scoring during her freshman season, kickstarting a career that would see her become the Division I career-scoring leader among women and men. Clark also broke the all-time conference record in assists.
Clark won the AP Player of the Year, John Wooden Award, and Naismith College Player of the Year in 2023 and is a three-time Dawn Staley Award winner. Caitlin Clark will likely win all these awards again in 2024 and could surpass the two women in front of her if she leads her school and home state to its first National Championship.
2. Cheryl Miller, USC
One of the original women's college basketball stars, Miller took over during her time with the USC Trojans. She averaged 23.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, leading the team to National Championships in 1983 and 1984.
She was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player in both runs. Miller also won the Sports Illustrated College Basketball Player of the Year in her senior season, which included the men's and women's games.
Miller was the first basketball player in school history to have her jersey retired. She would have been the first member of the family to play professional basketball if there had been a league then.
Instead, her brother Reggie Miller received that honor. Cheryl stayed in basketball, becoming an assistant coach at USC after graduating and took over as head coach in 1993. A story like Miller's is why women's professional sports must be an option for young athletes.
1. Breanna Stewart, UConn
Breanna Stewart decided to stay close to home and accept a scholarship offer from UConn in 2011. The New Yorker won the women's college basketball National Championship in all four seasons at UConn and was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player in each.
UConn had a remarkable run during Breanna Stewart's time with the program, as UConn had a record of 151-5 in her four seasons. Stewart averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, leading the Seattle Storm to draft her first overall in 2016. Thus far, Stewart has won two WNBA titles and two MVPs.