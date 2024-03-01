With the 2024 WNBA Draft on the horizon, the declaration of Iowa's Caitlin Clark for the draft and Paige Bueckers' decision to remain at UConn have reshaped first-round predictions from our previous WNBA mock draft. Here's an in-depth look at an updated WNBA mock draft, focusing on the top 12 prospects now that Clark and Bueckers have made their decisions, and where the 12 fit with their prospective teams.
1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa
Clark is not just a scorer; she's a basketball phenomenon whose vision and scoring ability are once-in-a-generation. Her record-setting 49-point game against Michigan Feb. 15 underscores her offensive arsenal, which includes deep three-point range and a keen playmaking sense. Her leadership and competitiveness are exactly what the Fever need to revitalize their franchise and excite their fan base. Clark's ability to elevate those around her will make her an immediate focal point in Indiana's offense.
2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford
Brink represents a transformative talent for the Sparks, offering both immediate rim protection and a growing offensive game. Standing at 6-foot-4 with the ability to lead the Division I in blocks, she brings a defensive mindset that can anchor the Sparks' interior for years. Her offensive versatility, including the ability to stretch the floor and score inside, will help Los Angeles in their rebuilding phase, especially in filling the void left by Nneka Ogwumike's departure.
3. Chicago Sky: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee
Jackson, with her blend of mobility and versatility at 6-foot-2, provides the Sky with a multifaceted forward capable of scoring in various ways. Her average of 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds illustrates her ability to impact the game, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. Jackson's skill set allows her to defend multiple positions and contribute across the board, making her a perfect fit for Chicago's dynamic offensive and defensive schemes.
4. Los Angeles Sparks: Angel Reese, forward, LSU
Reese is a relentless competitor known for her rebounding and defensive capabilities. At 6-foot-3, her athleticism and energy will complement Brink in the frontcourt, giving the Sparks a formidable defensive duo. Reese's offensive game is continuously evolving, promising to add another layer of depth to the Sparks' attack as they aim to reestablish themselves as contenders.
5. Dallas Wings: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, UConn
Edwards combines strength and agility with a polished set of skills that make her an immediate asset. Averaging 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, she's shown she can be a dominant force inside while also having the versatility to step out and hit the mid-range jumper. For a Dallas team poised for success, Edwards' ability to contribute right away could be the key to deep playoff runs.
6. Washington Mystics: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina
At 6-foot-7, Cardoso brings an imposing presence to the Mystics, offering elite shot-blocking and rebounding that can anchor their defense. Her offensive game, marked by career highs in scoring and rebounding, shows promise and could see her become a two-way threat in Washington. With the Mystics in transition, Cardoso's arrival could signify a new era of interior dominance for the team.
7. Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah
Pili's offensive expertise, characterized by her ability to score in a variety of ways, makes her an ideal fit for the Lynx. Her versatility as a forward who can stretch the defense with her shooting and battle inside for rebounds will add a new dimension to Minnesota's offensive strategies, potentially making her a cornerstone for the Lynx's future.
8. Chicago Sky: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA
Osborne, a dynamic guard out of UCLA, brings a comprehensive skill set that includes defensive tenacity and a reliable scoring touch. Averaging 15 points and contributing on the defensive end, she's poised to bolster the Sky's backcourt with her versatility, offering Chicago a player capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.
9. Dallas Wings: Georgia Amoore, guard, Virginia Tech
Amoore's exceptional shooting from beyond the arc and playmaking ability will provide the Wings with a critical perimeter threat. Her knack for making 65 three-pointers in a season and averaging 17.8 points per game highlights her ability to stretch defenses and create for her teammates, enhancing Dallas's offensive firepower.
10. Connecticut Sun: Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech
Kitley stands out as a proficient scorer and rebounder, with her ability to average 22.9 points per game underscoring her efficiency in the paint. Her presence will fortify the Sun's interior play, providing them with a reliable scorer and rebounder who can also protect the rim, ensuring Connecticut remains competitive in the paint against the league's best.
11. New York Liberty: Diamond Miller, guard/forward, Maryland
Miller's combination of athleticism, defensive prowess, and scoring ability makes her a perfect addition to the Liberty. Her ability to guard multiple positions and contribute offensively, both from the perimeter and by attacking the basket, will give New York a versatile weapon as they continue to build a championship-contending team.
12. Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch, guard, Australia
The Dream's selection of Puoch would introduce a player with significant upside into the WNBA. Her international experience, coupled with her athleticism and defensive skills, promises to add valuable depth to Atlanta's wing rotation. Puoch's ability to stretch the floor and defend at a high level will be instrumental as the Dream look to climb the standings and establish a new identity under her contributions.
This WNBA mock draft class, shaped by the decisions of Clark and Bueckers, presents a compelling mix of talent that could impact the WNBA for years to come, with each player offering a unique set of skills to their potential teams.