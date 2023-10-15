Eden James is a name that has been gaining recognition in college football. He is known for his impressive skills as a running back for the Howard Bison, but he's also known as the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. Eden James is a rising star in the HBCU scene, following in his father's footsteps as an elite athlete. He appears to be effectively carrying forward the legacy of his father's success as a sophomore for the Bison. So, let's learn more about Eden and how he's continuing his father's legacy.

Who Is Edgerrin James?

Edgerrin James is a former standout running back who played in the NFL for 11 seasons and is the father of Eden. During his college years, he played for the University of Miami and became one of the top running backs in the country. In 1999, he was drafted 4th overall by the Indianapolis Colts and went on to have a successful career, earning several accolades and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Edgerrin James’s College Career

Edgerrin James's journey to becoming a celebrated football figure began at the University of Miami. An exceptional running back, James showed a strong prowess for the game. He was considered a driving force for the Miami Hurricanes, known for his speed, agility, and ability to predict the direction of the game. During his collegiate career, he ran for a total of 2,960 yards and scored 32 touchdowns, showing a steadfast dedication that would become a hallmark of his professional career later in the NFL. His impressive performance at the university level made him a standout prospect in the 1999 NFL Draft, where he was the fourth overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts. James's time at the University of Miami not only set the stage for his future success but also laid a strong foundation for his son, Eden, to follow in his footsteps.

The Creation Of An HBCU Star

Eden James is currently a student-athlete at Howard University. He joined the Bison football team in 2022 as a freshman, and since then has been making a name for himself in the college football world. Howard University has a strong history of producing talented athletes, including NFL players Antoine Bethea, Jay Walker, and Ron Bartell.

James's freshman season was electric. In 12 games, he displayed his skills and earned recognition as an All-MEAC Third Team selection. With 406 rushing yards on 75 carries, he proved to be a valuable asset to the team. Scoring touchdowns against Morehouse and Norfolk State showcased his ability to find the end zone.

One of his standout performances was a season-best 114-yard game against Norfolk State, including a remarkable 66-yard carry. He also contributed 77 yards rushing against South Carolina State and had a 51-yard run against Morehouse. With four games of 10 or more carries, he consistently made an impact. His contributions played a crucial role in helping Howard secure a share of the MEAC regular season championship, a feat they hadn't achieved since 1993.

Why Did Eden Choose Howard University?

Eden committed to the Bison in 2021. He made a post on Instagram about his decision and wanting to forget his own legacy.

“They showed nothing but consistent interest. Everybody assumed I would go to one of the big schools, but I just thought the HBCU route would be something different — especially since it's becoming a trend now. Hopefully, I'm able to be one of those key, contributing pieces to show that you don't have to go to a big-time school to make it to the league, if that's what's in the books for me.”

According to a report by TCPalm, he received offers from Air Force, Indiana, Miami, and Wake Forest. However, he chose to uphold the family legacy at Howard University, where his oldest sister, Edquisha, had graduated.

According to a quote obtained by TCPalm, Edgerrin played a huge part in his decision to attend an HBCU.

“When I started getting the Wake Forest, Indiana and Miami, I was kind of considering those. But my dad always said, ‘Go to where you're wanted, not tolerated.' It just so happened that Howard stayed consistent throughout the process. That's when it became realistic to me that I would be going to an HBCU.”

Can Eden James Make It To The NFL?

James certainly has the potential to follow in his father's footsteps and play in the NFL. This season, James has rushed for 360 yards on 55 attempts and scored one touchdown. He had his two best games of the year against FBS opponents. James finished the Week 1 game against Eastern Michigan with 96 yards on 9 attempts including a huge 55-yard run in the first half of the game. He left early in the third quarter of the matchup with an injury that put him out of action for several games.

Since he returned in Week 5, he has had his best game of the season against Northwestern. he rushed for 177 yards on 21 attempts and a 64-yard run. If James maintains his production, particularly in the few FBS and competitive out-of-conference FCS games that scouts prioritize, he could become the second generation of his family to make a mark in the NFL. Above all, he will demonstrate that success and reaching the pros are not limited to attending a larger school.